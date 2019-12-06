Cricket
Boult, De Grandhomme cleared to fly to Australia after making 'good progress'

By Dejan Kalinic
TrentBoult-cropped
New Zealand pair Trent Boult and Colin de Grandhomme will fly to Australia with the rest of the Test squad.

Auckland, December 6: Trent Boult and Colin de Grandhomme will travel to Australia with the New Zealand squad after making "good progress" following their injuries.

Boult and De Grandhomme missed the drawn second Test against England due to rib and abdominal injuries respectively.

However, the pair will fly to Perth – where the first Test against Australia begins on Thursday – with the rest of the Black Caps squad, it was confirmed.

New Zealand vs England: Boult, De Grandhomme ruled out of second Test

"Trent Boult and Colin de Grandhomme are both making good progress with their injuries and successfully trained today at Bay Oval," the Black Caps wrote on Twitter on Friday.

"The pair will travel with the team to Perth tomorrow."

New Zealand recorded a 1-0 series win over England and face Australia in three Tests, beginning with the clash in Perth.

Melbourne will host the Boxing Day Test before the teams meet in Sydney beginning January 3.

Story first published: Friday, December 6, 2019, 10:30 [IST]
