India Vs Afghanistan: Umesh Yadav claims 100th Test wicket, joins elite list of Kapil, Kumble

Umesh picked up Rahmat Shah as his 100th Test scalp after he trapped him plumb in front of the wickets on the second day of the historic India-Afghanistan Test match here at Chinnaswamy stadium.

Umesh became the 22nd Indian Test bowler to claim a hundred wickets. The right-arm pacer thus joined the elite list of Kapil Dev, who bagged 434 wickets in 131 tests, and Zahir Khan who grabbed 311 in 92 Tests.

Other Indian pacers who have achieved the milestone are Ishant Sharma (236), Javagal Srinath (236), Mohammad Shami (110), Karsan Ghavri (109) and Irfan Pathan (100).

All other 14 Indian bowlers who claimed 100 wickets are spinners with Anil Kumble leading the pack with 619 wickets in 132 Tests.

Harbhajan Singh and Ravichandran Ashwin had snapped 417 wickets in 103 tests and 312 in 58 matches respectively. The list also includes the famous spin quartet of Bishen Singh Bedi, EAS Prasanna, Venkatraghavan and B S Chandrasekhar, besides Dilip Doshi and Subhash Gupte.

(With inputs from PTI)