Uttar Pradesh captain and Lucknow Super Giants all-rounder Karan Sharma signed up by IOS Sports

The 23-year-old all-rounder recently scored his first Ranji Trophy century against Maharashtra in a winning cause. Karan had his breakthrough moment at the 2019 C.K. Naidu Trophy, where he scored 1100+ runs, helping him clinch a spot in the senior state team. The innings of 116 against Maharashtra, ensured UP a berth in the Ranji quarter-finals.

Delighted at the association with IOS, Karan said, "IOS sports have always aimed at supporting and doing the best for young athletes. I still have a long journey ahead of me and I look forward to having a smooth sailing journey with the support of the team at IOS Sports along the way."

The right-handed batsman also made his T20 debut last year for his state in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and is all set to represent Lucknow Super Giants in their first ever Indian Premier League season at the end of this month.

Neerav Tomar, Managing Director & CEO, IOS Sports and Entertainment Pvt. Ltd, also expressed his views on the association saying, "Karan is a very talented cricketer and still very young at 23. He has not only proven himself while batting but has maintained a good record when it comes to taking wickets with his off-spin bowling. We believe in him and are sure that he is going to do great things in the world of cricket. We are excited to welcome him to our sporting family of young athletes and we aim to do our best to help him grow as a cricketer."

IOS Sports and Entertainment in the past have also managed a few top-class Indian cricketers. Currently, they have an extensive line-up of cricketers which includes Anmolpreet Singh, Prabhsimran Singh, Sushma Verma and Deepti Sharma.

IOS also boasts Olympic Athletes which includes the likes of MC Mary Kom (London Olympic Bronze Medalist-Boxing), Vijender Singh (Beijing Olympic Bronze Medalist-Boxing), Manpreet Singh (Tokyo Olympic Bronze Medalist-Hockey), Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (Tokyo Olympic Silver Medalist -Weightlifting), Lovlina Borgohain (Olympic Bronze Medalist-Boxing), Rani Rampal, Hima Das and Paralympians like Nishad Kumar (Paralympic Silver Medalist - High Jump), Manoj Sarkar (Bronze Medalist - Para badminton) amongst others.