Virat Kohli set to break MS Dhoni's record: India skipper says such records do not matter for him

If India can win this Test, it will be Kohli's 22 as captain of India at home. Kohli had equalled Dhoni's 21 Test wins record when India defeated England in the second Test at Chennai last week.

"Records as a captain mean nothing for me or any other player. It is a responsibility given to me and I'm trying to do my best. This has always been the case, and will remain the same, as long as I play the game. These are fickle things which look great from outside, doesn't matter to me as an individual," Kohli said at the pre-match conference.

"We (MS Dhoni and him) share great camaraderie, and mutual respect is something you hold very dear to your heart. It is always more important than these milestones. I have a responsibility to keep India on top, and same applies to someone who takes over after me," he added.

On the chance of India to enter the World Test Championship final, Kohli said: ""You don't play for those reasons. We are looking to win both games, and not win this one and draw next. There is no point running too far ahead into the future. Let other people think about the what ifs."

The day-night Tests are known to help seamers, but Kohli isn't perturbed about what the pink ball brings to the table. In fact, Kohli wanted to further exploit the weakness of England.

"By doing what we are doing for years now, that is play good cricket (how to ensure hosts don't give an inch to the visiting team). Our focus solely remains on our team. I am not really bothered about what the strength and weaknesses of the English team are.

"We have beaten them in their home as well where the ball does way more movement. It's just about playing well as a team and yes there are many weaknesses in the visiting side as well and we are keen to exploit them," said Kohli.