West Indies batting great Brian Lara hospitalised in Mumbai after complaining of discomfort in chest

By
Brian Lara. Image Courtesy: ANI

Mumbai, June 25: West Indies cricket legend Brian Lara was Tuesday (June 25) admitted to a hospital here after complaining of discomfort. The former batsman is in India as an analyst for the official broadcasters of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

The 50-year-old from Trinidad, considered one of the greatest batsmen to have played the game, was admitted to the Global Hospital in Parel after complaining of discomfort during an event here, a source close to the player told PTI.

The hospital authorities, so far tight-lipped about why the former player has been admitted, are expected to issue a statement on his condition in some time.

According to reports, doctors at the Global Hospital performed angiography of the batsman but didn't go for angioplasty as they didn't see any risk in angiography.

The legendary left-hander played 131 Tests for the West Indies and averaged 52.89 for his 11,953 runs, while his 299 ODI appearances yielded 10,405 runs at 40.17.

He is the first and only player to have registered 400 runs in a Test inning. Lara is considered one among the most awe-inspiring batters of an era in which the iconic Sachin Tendulkar was his contemporary. Lara retired from international cricket in 2007.

Story first published: Tuesday, June 25, 2019, 16:01 [IST]
