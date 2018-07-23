West Indies vs Bangladesh, 1st ODI: Tamim Iqbal fires Bangla to ODI success

Scorecard

Mashrafe Mortaza's men were soundly beaten in both Test meetings with West Indies but a return to white-ball cricket produced a much-needed win.

Tamim Iqbal's longest ODI innings proved vital for the tourists who did not really flourish with the bat on their way to 279-4, only three batsmen reaching double figures on Sunday (July 22).

One of those was the classy Tamim who struck his 10th one-day hundred on his way to an unbeaten 130, while Shakib Al Hasan (97) and Mushfiqur Rahim (30) added vital extras.

1

43701

West Indies' bowling attack toiled and their batsmen suffered similar problems in reply, limping to 231-9 in Guyana with only Shimron Hetmyer reaching 50.

Skipper Mashrafe led by example for Bangladesh as he claimed 4-37 from his 10 overs as the Tigers took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Bangladesh defeat Windies by 4️⃣8️⃣ runs in the 1st ODI



Mortaza and Iqbal were the stars of the show 🌟



See how #WIvBAN unravelled on the match centre: https://t.co/s7FYcOxxc4 pic.twitter.com/NU8bVLU2YY — ICC (@ICC) July 22, 2018

The early dismissal of Anamul Haque promised much for Jason Holder's hosts, the skipper removing Bangladesh's opener without scoring with his third delivery.

Tamim and Shakib soon settled things down, though, albeit at a slow rate that failed to produce a boundary in 9.3 overs towards the end.

Both men were dropped during their knocks and that proved costly for West Indies, even if Shakib was eventually removed for 97 in the 45th over.

Bangladesh had 208 runs to their name at that point and the hosts will have been confident of restricting them to a low total, but Mushfiqur blasted 30 off 11 balls to end those hopes.

Bangladesh smash 43 off their last two overs to set Windies a target of 280 😵



Tamim Iqbal stars with an anchoring innings of 130*



Follow the live blog for #WIvBAN updates https://t.co/s7FYcOxxc4 pic.twitter.com/Vmu5AYvXmP — ICC (@ICC) July 22, 2018

The visitors plundered 43 runs in the last two overs, something West Indies could only dream of as they made steady progress without settling the scoreboard alight.

Chris Gayle launched two sixes on his way to 40 before being run out, Hetmyer rejecting a quick single to leave his illustrious team-mate stranded.

Hetmyer brought up a half century off 70 balls but wickets were falling all too regularly as Mashrafe (4-37), Mustafizur Rahman (2-35) and Mehidy Hasan (1-37) plugged away.

Devendra Bishoo and Alzarri Joseph (both 29 not out) put up some fight for the final wicket but it was too little too late as the hosts came up short.