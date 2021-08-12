Cricket
West Indies vs Pakistan 1st Test: Windies name 13-man squad for the Jamaica Test

By
Jermaine Blacwood named vice-captain of West Indies
Jermaine Blacwood named vice-captain of West Indies

Kingston, August 12: Cricket West Indies (CWI) selection panel has announced the 13-member squad for the first Test match against Pakistan which gets underway from Thursday (August 12).

The two-match Test series will be played at the Sabina Park from August 12-16 and August 20-24. This series forms the first of the six series in the new cycle of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) to find the best Test team in the world.

Roger Harper, lead selector of the senior men's team said: "The Selection Panel chose a squad that provides both pace and spin bowling options. With Roston Chase included, variety was considered in the selection of Jomel Warrican.

"It is good to have Nkrumah Bonner back. The team does very well when our batsmen score centuries as we saw against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. So, I look forward to our batsmen scoring big," he added.

Due to COVID-19 protocols, fans will not be permitted to attend the matches.

In the 17 Test series played between the two teams, Pakistan enjoy a 6-5 edge over the West Indies. However, the West Indies has a clear 4-1 lead over Pakistan in the eighth series played in the Caribbean.

In the last meeting between the two sides in 2016-17, Pakistan ended their win drought in the Caribbean by clinching their first-ever Test series victory by 2-1.

West Indies squad: Kraigg Brathwaite (Captain), Jermaine Blackwood (Vice-Captain), Nkrumah Bonner, Roston Chase, Joshua Da Silva, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Kieran Powell, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Jomel Warrican.

Travelling Reserves: Shamarh Brooks, Rahkeem Cornwall, Jahmar Hamilton, Chemar Holder

