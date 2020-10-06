What makes MS Dhoni tick as Chennai Super Kings captain? Brett Lee has answer!

Lee cited the example of Dhoni and Super Kings backing veteran opener Shane Watson. Watson was struggling for form the first four matches, where the CSK lost three of them. Personally, the Aussie had made 52 runs at an average of 13 from those four matches at a strike-rate of 108.33.

Any other team could have dropped Watson after that lean run. But Dhoni continued to back him as Watson repaid that faith a blistering, match-winning 83 off 53 ball that led CSK to a 10-wicket win over Kings XI Punjab.

"The great thing about MS Dhoni is he believes his players, commits to the XI that are there. He also backs the 13-14 that are there if there's an injury. It's the XI he believes in, commits to the team. They played so well and as they say, the lions will sleep pretty well tonight," Lee said.

"Hats off to MSD for providing Watson with that opportunity and back his teammate. Watto came out and totally dominated it. The way he went down the line and didn't go across the line the last few games he went across the line. When he is on form, he can do it but Shane Watson, tonight, was on fire," Lee added.

Dhoni had also lauded Watson for that innings. "The kind of start we got in batting, that's what we needed. Hopefully we'll be able to replicate this in the coming games. Watson...it's not about being more aggressive. He was hitting the ball well in the nets and what you need is to do that in the middle. It was just a matter of time," he said.