Who Is Hardik Pandya’s Rumoured Girlfriend? Meet Mahieka Sharma- Model, Delhi Native & Psychology Graduate

Hardik Pandya just sparked fresh dating rumours after being seen at Mumbai airport with 24-year-old model Mahieka Sharma; their first public outing together. Dressed in matching casuals, Pandya was seen protectively asking paparazzi, "bhai log side mein ho jao," as Mahieka walked ahead, avoiding cameras.

This appearance follows months of quiet social media hints. Their link-up comes less than a year after Pandya's 2024 divorce from Natasa Stankovic. With Sharma's rising fame and Pandya's fresh singlehood, are we looking at cricket's newest love story?

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Know Everything About the Rumoured Girlfriend of Hardik Pandya

Mahieka Sharma isn't just another pretty face trailing behind a cricketer. Per reports, she's a self-made model and actress with some serious mileage in the Indian fashion industry. Raised in Delhi, Sharma studied at Navy Children School and pursued higher education in Gujarat's Pandit Deendayal Petroleum University before flying to the US for a psychology degree at Maryland.

Her modeling career, however, seems to have stolen the spotlight. From walking the runway for Sabyasachi and Manish Malhotra to featuring in ad campaigns for Tanishq, Vivo, and Uniqlo, Sharma is no newbie to flashing cameras. Her Instagram reflects a life that's equal parts aspirational and grounded, showcasing shoots, quiet travel moments, and wardrobe envy-inducing looks.

Hardik Pandya and Mahieka Sharma's Relationship Timeline

Though their first public sighting came this October, fan-detectives had already sniffed something was reportedly brewing as early as September 2025. Sharma had posted a casual selfie, but eagle-eyed fans zoomed into the background and noticed someone strikingly familiar, Hardik Pandya. Coincidence? Unlikely. Soon after, both started following each other on Instagram, giving enough digital breadcrumbs to hint at a brewing relationship.

This marks a significant shift in Pandya's personal narrative. After marrying Serbian actress and dancer Natasa Stankovic in 2020, the couple welcomed their son, Agastya. But by 2024, their marriage had ended in a quiet but firm divorce. Their joint statement read, "We have decided to part ways amicably and respectfully, and will continue to co-parent Agastya with love."

And now, barely a year later, Sharma's presence suggests that Pandya may just be ready to move on, or already has.

What's Next for Hardik Pandya and Mahieka Sharma?

While neither has officially confirmed the relationship, body language speaks louder than a captioned post. And Pandya asking paps to step aside while Mahieka walked ahead wasn't just chivalrous; it was protective.

Whether this turns into the next cricket-Bollywood fairy tale or fizzles out under the heat of public scrutiny remains to be seen. But the timing is telling. With Pandya newly single and Sharma slowly stepping into the limelight, their paths crossing doesn't seem accidental. And if the rumors do turn out to be true, then Mahieka might just be the calm after Hardik's personal storm.