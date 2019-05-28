World Cup head-to-head: West Indies won 1979 final, but then lost five in a row to England

Special page | Fixture | Squads

The two teams have met each other 101 times in ODIs since 1973 and the Three Lions have a 51-44 lead while six games ended without a result.

In their last five encounters that happened in an absorbing five-game series in the Caribbean early this year, both teams have won two games while one was without a result.

England will be considered favourites in the game on June 14 but given the explosive talents that the West Indies have in their ranks, no prediction could be wise enough. In the World Cup, England and the West Indies have met six times with the former having a 5-1 lead. They also met in the final of the 1979 edition thatthe Windies had won.

Here are the results of all England-West Indies games in the Cricket World Cup in brief:

West Indies beat England by 92 runs; final; Lord's; June 23, 1979

The first-ever meeting between the two teams happened in the final of the 1979 edition. England captain Mike Brearley won the toss and sent Clive Lloyd's West Indies to bat. They had initial trouble, but Viv Richards's 138 not out and Collis King's 86 off 66 took the Caribbeans to a total of 286 for nine in 60 overs. Four English bowlers took two wickets with slow left-arm bowler Phil Edmonds (2 for 40) being the most economical. England had a good opening, but Brearley (64) and Geoff Boycott (57) consumed too many balls and in the rush towards the end, the hosts lost eight wickets for only 11 runs to get all out for 194. Joel Garner took five for 38. Richards was the man of the match.

England bt Windies by 2 wickets; group match; Gujranwala; October 9, 1987

England captain Mike Gatting won the toss and sent Viv Richards's Windies to bat first. The West Indies' top order scored slowly with opener Desmond Haynes managing 19 in 45 balls, Richie Richardson 53 in 80 balls and Jeff Dujon 46 in 76 balls. It was Gus Logie's 41-ball 49 and Roger Harper's 10-ball 24 that saw the West Indies pushing to 243 for seven in 50 overs. Pacer Neil Foster took three for 53. In reply, England were struggling at 162 for seven, but Allan Lamb (67 not out) held the innings together and some solid support from the tail-enders saw England eventually overhauling the target with two wickets and three balls to spare. Carl Hooper took three for 42 and Lamb was the man of the match.

England beat West Indies by 34 runs; group match; Jaipur; October 26, 1987

Richards won the toss in the return game in Jaipur and sent England to bat first, Opener Graham Gooch scored 92 and Lamb chipped in with 40 to propel England to 269 for five in 50 overs. The West Indies conceded 38 runs extra in this innings. Patrick Paterson took three for 56. The Caribbeans' only hope lied with Richie Richardson (93) and Richards (51), but there was no support as Windies were all out for 235. Pacer Phil DeFreitas took three for 28 to be the best bowler. England had conceded only nine extra runs that made the difference in the end. Gooch was the man of the match.

England bt Windies by 6 wickets; league match; Melbourne; February 27, 1992

England skipper Gooch won the toss and sent the West Indies to bat first and it was a complete debacle for them. Barring Keith Arthurton's 54 and opener Desmond Haynes's 38, the Caribbean batting collapsed like a pack of cards and they were all out for 157 in less than 50 overs. Both pacers Chris Lewis and Phil DeFreitas took three wickets each. England did not have much trouble chasing down the moderate target with both Gooch (65) and Graeme Hick (54) scoring half-centuries. England won with six wickets in hand and for the Windies, Winston Benjamin took two for 22 to be the best West Indian bowler. Caribbean-born Lewis was the man of the match.

England bt Windies by 1 wicket; Super Eight stage; Bridgetown; April 21, 2007

The two teams' next meeting at the World Cup after 15 years and it was a thriller. England captain Michael Vaughan won the toss and sent Brian Lara's Windies to bat first. Two contrasting knocks from the West Indian openers Chris Gayle (79 in 58 balls) and Devon Smith (61 off 106) gave the hosts a good start and Marlon Samuels's 39-ball 51 powered the Windies to 300 in 49.5 overs. Vaughan, a specialist batsman, was the most successful bowler with three for 39. England also came up with a strong chase with Kevin Pietersen slamming 100 in 91 balls and Vaughan scoring 79 in 68 balls. Wicket-keeper Paul Nixon hit 38 off 39 balls but was dismissed as the ninth wicket with England requiring three more runs to win. Stuart Broad completed the formalities as England reached home with one wicket and as many ball to spare. Dwayne Bravo took two for 47 while there were three run-outs. Pietersen was the man of the match.

England beat West Indies by 18 runs; group match; Chennai; March 17, 2011

Andrew Strauss won the toss and elected to bat and banking on a couple of 40s from Jonathan Trott (47) and Luke Wright (44), England scored 243 before being all out. Andre Russell was the pick of the West Indian bowlers with four for 49 while Devendra Bishoo took three for 34. The West Indies slumped to 150 for six at one stage, but Russell led the fightback with a blistering 49 at No.8. His dismissal in the 42nd over shattered the West Indies' chances and they were all out for 225 in the 45th over. James Tredwell took four for 48 and Graham Swann, who opened the bowling, took 3 for 36. Tredwell was the man of the match.