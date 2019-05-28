World Cup flashbacks: Only Gary Gilmour & Joel Garner have taken 5-wicket hauls in WC final

ICC World Cup Special Page

In the final of the World Cup editions, centuries have been made on many occasions. Between 1975 and 2015, World Cup finals have witnessed as many as six centuries.

However, when it comes to the title clashes, the bowlers have not always been as successful. Out of 11 finals, only four have seen man of the match awards being given based on bowling performance (Mohinder Amarnath in 1983, Wasim Akram in 1992, Shane Warne in 1999 and James Faulkner in 2015).

While the batsmen have succeeded in picking up centuries, the bowlers have not been as successful in registering as many five-wicket hauls in the final. In fact, World Cup finals till today have seen only two fifers getting accomplished.

Gary Gilmour took 5 for 48 in 1975 final

In the 1975 final, Australian left-arm fast-medium bowler Gary Gilmour took 5 for 48 in 12 overs (two maidens) against the mighty West Indies even though his spell could not stop them from getting to 291 for 8 and winning the game by 17 runs. Gilmour had in fact picked 6 for 14 in the semi-final against England in the same edition which was his first-ever game in a World Cup.

Scoreboard: Windies vs Australia, 1975 WC Final



The five scalps of Gilmour in the final included Alvin Kallicharran, Clive Lloyd, Rohan Kanhai, Viv Richards and Deryck Murray.

Joel Garner took 5 for 38 in 1979 final

In the 1979 final also played at the Lord's, it was Joel Garner who came to the party. The West Indies batted first and put up 286 for 9 in 50 overs and England had a steady but ultra-slow opening. England were 182 for 2 when Garner, the giant fast bowler removed Graham Gooch and it was all over for the hosts. 'The Big Bird' took David Gower, Wayne Larkins, Chris Old and Bob Taylor to finish with 5 for 38 as England were all out for 194 and lost by 92 runs.

Scoreboad: Windies vs England, 1979 final

However, it was Viv Richards who was picked as the man of the match for his 138 not out.

Shane Warne had come closer to taking a five-wicket haul in the final of the 1999 edition when he took 4 for 33 at the same Lord's against Pakistan.