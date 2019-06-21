World Cup head-to-head: India and England have won three games each

Both teams are being considered favourites to win the trophy. They are also ranked first and second in the ICC rankings.

The World Cup clash at Edgbaston in Birmingham will also be the 100th encounter between the two sides in the 50-over format.

WC Special | Schedule | Squads

In the 99 games played so far, India have 53-41 lead over the Three Lions. Two games have been tied while three had no results. In their last five matches, England have won three as against India's two.

At the World Cup, the two teams have met seven times with both winning thrice while their last meeting in 2011 ending in a tie.

1

2

Here is a brief look at all India-England matches at the World Cup:

England beat India by 202 runs; group match; Lord's; June 7, 1975

This was the first-ever match in the World Cup and an utter embarrassment for India. Mike Denness won the toss and sent Srinivas Venkataraghavan's side to bat first. Dennis Amiss scored a hundred while Chris Old made an unbeaten 51 off 30 balls to take England to 334 for four in 60 overs. Abid Ali took two for 58. What followed after the break was bizarre as India opener Sunil Gavaskar played at a snail's pace. He remained not out at the end of the 60th over to score 36 off 174 balls! Gundappa Viswanath made 37 and India finished at 132 for three to lose by a whopping 202 runs. Dennis Amiss was the man of the match.

India beat England by 6 wickets; semifinal; Manchester; June 22, 1983

Bob Willis won the toss and elected to bat in what was India's first semifinal. The English openers Graeme Fowler (33) and Chris Tavare (32) gave the hosts a good start. Led by captain Kapil Dev's three for 35, India did well to bowl the opponents out for 213 in 60 overs. Roger Binny and Mohinder Amarnath took two wickets each. In response, Yashpal Sharma's 61 and Sandeep Patil's 51 not out helped India overhaul the target in the 55th over with 6 wickets in hand. Amarnath made 46. Three English bowlers took a wicket each. Amarnath was the man of the match for his all-round show.

England beat India by 35 runs; semi-final; Bombay; November 5, 1987

Kapil Dev won the toss and sent Mike Gatting's England to bat first. Opener Graham Gooch kept on sweeping the Indian spinners and made 115 off 136 balls as England ended up at 254 for six in 50 overs. Gatting scored 56. Spinner Maninder Singh took three for 54. For India, Gavaskar returned early but Mohammad Azharuddin (64) led the fightback. But his fall ended India's hopes as the hosts were all out for 219 in 45.3 overs. It was a perfect revenge taken by the Englishmen for the 1983 loss. For England, Eddie Hemmings took four for 52. Gooch was the man of the match.

England beat India by 9 runs; league match; Perth; February 22, 1992

Gooch won the toss and elected to bat first. In an otherwise ordinary batting performance, Robin Smith scored 91 while Gooch made 51 as England finished at 236 for nine in 50 overs. Kapil, Manoj Prabhakar and Javagal Srinath took two wickets each. India were on course at 126 for two when Sachin Tendulkar, playing in his first World Cup match, fell to veteran Ian Botham and India's chase got derailed. Opener Ravi Shastri's super slow innings of 57 off 112 balls made life even difficult. Subrato Banerjee hit an unbeaten 25 off 16 towards the end but Azharuddin's India were all out for 227 in the final over to lose by nine runs. Dermott Reeve took three for 38. Botham was the man of the match.

India beat England by 63 runs; group match; Birmingham; May 29-30, 1999

Alec Stewart won the toss in a crucial game to determine the Super Six qualifier from the group and sent India to bat first. Rahul Dravid scored 53 and Sourav Ganguly made 40 while it was a brisk 30-ball 39 from Ajay Jadeja that took India to 232 for eight in 50 overs. Three England bowlers took two wickets each. England's chase was pegged back as Stewart (2) and Graeme Hick (0) returned early before opener Nasser Hussain (33) and Graham Thorpe (36) did some rescue operation. However, the fall of Hussain opened the floodgates and after the game went into the reserve day because of rain, the hosts got all out for 169 to lose by 63 runs. Ganguly took three for 27 to end up as the man of the match. Azharuddin was India's captain.

India beat England by 82 runs; group match; Durban; February 16, 2003

India captain Ganguly won the toss and elected to bat. Tendulkar scored 50 off 52 balls and was particularly merciless on Andy Caddick who had challenged him before the game. Rahul Dravid scored 52 off 72 while Yuvraj Singh made 42. India reached 250 for nine in 50 overs after losing four wickets in the final over. Caddick was still the best England bowler with three for 69. England's chase was in tatters from the very start as they lost half their side for 62. Andrew Flintoff's 73-ball 64 was their only high point while for India. Left-arm seamer Ashish Nehra single-handedly decimated England with the figures of six for 23. He was picked as the man of the match.

Match tied; group game; Bengaluru; February 27, 2011

Perhaps the best match in the history of India-England rivalry. Mahendra Singh Dhoni won the toss and elected to bat. Tendulkar, playing in his final World Cup, scored 120 off 115 while Gautam Gambhir and Yuvraj Singh chipped in with fifties as well. Virat Kohli came in at No.7 in this match. A collapse towards the end still saw India reaching 338 in 49.5 overs. Tim Bresnan took five for 48. England came up with a strog reply and were well placed at 281 for two in the 43rd over with skipper Andrew Strauss (158) and Ian Bell (69) steadily guiding the ship. But Zaheer Khan struck in two consecutive balls to pick both the set batsmen and England slumped from as they ended up at 338 for eight in 50 overs, as the match ended in a tie. Zaheer took three for 64 and Strauss was the man of the match.