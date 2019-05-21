World Cup prize money not too high than IPL

Special page | Fixture | Squads

The runners-up will carry home a purse of $2m (around Rs 14 crore). The prize money for the winners this year will be $0.25m more than that in 2015. The figure this year is the highest and has been double the amount won in the 2003 edition played in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Kenya.

The other prize money to be given out in this World Cup includes $800,000 (Rs 5.5 crore) for the losing semi-finalists each and $400,000 (Rs 28 lakh) each to the teams that win their league stage matches. For the teams that cross the league stage, $100,000 (around Rs 70 lakh) will be on offer.

The prize money in the World Cup has indeed come a long way since 1975 when the tournament had started. In the inaugural edition which was won by the West Indies, the prize money for the champions was around just Rs 8 lakh.

In 2007, the prize money was $2.24m (Rs 15.61 crore) while in 2011, it was $3.25m (around Rs 23 crore).

Still not too high than IPL

However, even though the forthcoming World Cup sees a prize money which is highest than ever, it is still not too high than that was given in the Indian Premier League (IPL). In the just completed IPL 2019 in which Mumbai Indians bagged the title, the total prize money stood at $7.2m (Rs 50.19 crore). The champion team on that occasion received a prize money of $2.9m which is a little over Rs 20 crore.