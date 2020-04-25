Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

World Cup semifinal loss to New Zealand still haunts us: KL Rahul

By Pti
World Cup semifinal loss to New Zealand still haunts us: KL Rahul

Mumbai, April 25: Star India batsman KL Rahul said the heartbreaking World Cup semifinal loss to New Zealand, after a near-perfect show in the group stages, "continues to haunt" him and his teammates.

In a chat show 'The Mind Behind', Rahul said if he was given a chance to change the result of any one match in the past, it would be the 2019 World Cup semifinal.

"It has to be the World Cup semifinal. I think most of us are still not over that loss, it still haunts us sometimes," he said.

"I can't imagine what the senior players must have felt but you know in a World Cup it just becomes even harder knowing that we played so well in the entire tournament. I still wake up to that nightmare sometimes."

India were perhaps the most dominant side in the group stage of the tournament, winning each of their matches except the one against hosts England. The Virat Kohli-led side was the favourite going into the semifinal against eventual runner-up New Zealand but lost the contest by 18 runs.

Just like other Indian cricketers, Rahul too is currently enjoying a rare break from the game because of the COVID-19 pandemic-forced lockdown.

"Let me talk about myself. I've just been sitting and doing some homework. I've been watching some videos from the past and taking notes of the things I was doing right and where I could improve," he signed off.

More KL RAHUL News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Saturday, April 25, 2020, 18:45 [IST]
Other articles published on Apr 25, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue