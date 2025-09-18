Zaheer Khan To Join KKR Ahead of IPL 2026 After LSG Exit? Here's What We Know

Manchester City vs Napoli Live Streaming: Where and When to watch UEFA Champions League match in India?

The coaching carousel in the Indian Premier League (IPL) has taken another turn, with former India pacer Zaheer Khan parting ways with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) after just one season.

His exit, triggered by differences in vision with head coach Justin Langer and franchise owner Sanjeev Goenka, has already sparked speculation about his next move - potentially a return to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Zaheer, who joined LSG as a team mentor in August 2024, reportedly struggled to align with the franchise's leadership despite enjoying a strong rapport with skipper Rishabh Pant. According to an ESPNcricinfo report, the lack of clarity in decision-making was a major factor behind LSG's slump in the second half of IPL 2025.

After beginning strongly with five wins in their first eight matches, they lost momentum dramatically, winning just once in their final six games and eventually finishing seventh with six wins from 14 fixtures.

The 46-year-old's tactical contributions, however, were evident. He pushed for a settled batting structure - convincing Pant to stay away from the opening slot while backing Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram at the top. The move paid dividends, with Marsh piling up 627 runs, Nicholas Pooran thriving at No. 3 with 524 runs, and Markram adding 445. Despite these bright spots, Zaheer's long-term, role-based approach did not resonate with the franchise's management.

Following his departure, LSG have moved swiftly by appointing Bharat Arun as their new bowling coach on a two-year deal. Arun, who recently ended a successful four-year stint with KKR - highlighted by their 2024 title win - is expected to focus not just on match preparation but also on scouting and grooming emerging fast bowlers. Reports also suggest Carl Crowe could be added as a spin-bowling consultant.

Meanwhile, KKR, who endured an underwhelming IPL 2025 season, are said to be eyeing Zaheer Khan as part of their coaching overhaul. With Chandrakant Pandit relieved of his head coach role and their pace attack lacking experience, Zaheer's return to the franchise is seen as a strong possibility. His potential task would be to mentor upcoming bowlers like Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, and Umran Malik.

Although no formal announcement has been made, Zaheer's availability and proven track record in developing talent make him one of the frontrunners for KKR's bowling coach role. If the move materializes, it would mark a swift turnaround for the former India star, giving him another shot at shaping a team's fortunes in IPL 2026.