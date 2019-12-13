Three Premier Leagues clubs who should look to sign struggling La Liga star

Kolkata, December 13: If reports in Spain are to be believed, Atletico Madrid have seemingly given up hopes on Thomas Lemar. They signed the Frenchman with big hopes just one and half years back.
Back then, he was wanted by some of the biggest names in European football like Arsenal, Liverpool and Barcelona.
But, things have not worked for the 24-year-old at all at the Wanda Metropolitano and it seems that the club have already branded him as a flop and want to cash in on him as soon as possible.
It is believed that Atletico are ready to sell the Frenchman in January for the right price and want Valencia star Rodrigo as his replacement. Here, we talk about three Premier League clubs who should certainly make the best use of the situation and try to sign the World Cup winner with France.
Arsenal
Arsenal are long-term admirers of Lemar and missed out on him to Atletico last year. Now that he could be available and that too probably on a lesser fee, Arsenal should definitely try their luck once again with the Frenchman. The club are still in need for quality on the flanks and Lemar's quality is undisputed and Arsenal could consider offering him an opportunity to revive his reputation.
Everton
Everton have endured an underwhelming season so far and Marco Silva already had to pay for it as he lost his job recently. The Toffees have struggled to maintain their consistency. Someone like Lemar would provide a great deal of quality to Everton. He was a key player for AS Monaco at a very young age and helped them win the Ligue 1 ahead of a much stronger PSG side.
Leicester City
Leicester have been punching above their weights this season. Brendan Rodgers boys are the closest to an almost-flawless Liverpool in the title race ahead of the likes of Manchester City, Chelsea and others. Rodgers deserves all the plaudits in the world for the amazing work he is doing at the King Power Stadium, but the Foxes still do not have the resources to maintain their sensational form. And, the club should work on that in the upcoming transfer window.