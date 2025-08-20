Sports Bulletin For August 20: From Kohli-Rohit Getting Removed From ODI Rankings To Aswhin On Jaiswal's Asia Cup Snub

Football Al-Ahli Secures Super Cup Final Spot After Dominating Al-Qadsiah 5-1 Al-Ahli triumphed over Al-Qadsiah with a convincing 5-1 victory in the Saudi Super Cup semi-final. Franck Kessie's two goals and strong team performance led them to the final against Al-Nassr. By Mykhel Team Published: Wednesday, August 20, 2025, 20:46 [IST]

Al-Ahli secured their place in the Saudi Super Cup final with a convincing 5-1 victory over Al-Qadsiah in Hong Kong. The match saw Franck Kessie shine, scoring twice, while Riyad Mahrez provided two assists. This win sets up a final clash with Al-Nassr. Despite falling behind early to Gaston Alvaraz's header, Al-Ahli quickly turned the game around.

Kessie equalised just four minutes after Al-Qadsiah's opener. Ivan Toney then put Al-Ahli ahead from the penalty spot following Nahitan Nandez's handball. Enzo Millot, a recent signing from Stuttgart, made an immediate impact by scoring with a powerful header from Mahrez's cross. This goal marked his debut in style.

The turning point came when Christopher Bonsu Baah received a red card for a high tackle on Ibanez, reducing Al-Qadsiah to ten men before halftime. Kessie extended the lead further in stoppage time of the first half. An own goal by Nacho Fernandez completed the scoring just after the hour mark, sealing an emphatic win for Al-Ahli.

Al-Ahli's attacking prowess was evident as they recorded an expected goals (xG) total of 3.22 from 14 attempts, nine of which were on target. In contrast, Al-Qadsiah managed only 0.43 xG from five shots. Kessie was instrumental not only with his goals but also by completing 57 passes and winning four duels.

Kessie's performance was highlighted by his ability to regain possession nine times, more than any other player on the field. His contributions were crucial in maintaining control and dictating play throughout the match.

Matthias Jaissle's team demonstrated their attacking capabilities once again, having scored 69 goals in the previous Saudi Pro League season. Their clinical finishing was on display as they capitalised on their chances effectively against Al-Qadsiah.

This comprehensive victory not only highlights Al-Ahli's strength but also sets up an exciting final against Al-Nassr. With players like Kessie and Mahrez in form, they will be confident heading into this decisive encounter.