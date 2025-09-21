English Edition
Ruben Amorim Discusses Complications Following Manchester United's Win Over Chelsea

Ruben Amorim reflects on Manchester United's challenging victory against Chelsea, noting key incidents like early red cards and the team's performance. He emphasises the importance of maintaining focus for upcoming matches.

By

Manchester United secured a 2-1 victory over Chelsea, with Ruben Amorim acknowledging the complexity of the match. The game took a dramatic turn early on when Chelsea's Robert Sanchez received a red card in the fifth minute. This marked Chelsea's earliest red card in Premier League history and was the third-earliest for a goalkeeper in the league.

Bruno Fernandes reached a milestone by scoring his 100th goal for Manchester United. Casemiro added another goal, giving United a two-goal lead. However, Casemiro's second yellow card before halftime set up a tense second half. This match was notable as it was the first Premier League game since October 2014 where both teams received red cards in the first half.

Amorim Reflects on United's Complicated Win

Amorim expressed pride in his team's resilience during their second league win of the season. Despite Trevoh Chalobah's late goal for Chelsea, United held on to their lead. Amorim admitted that the match should have been more straightforward but valued every win, especially against strong opponents like Chelsea.

The early dismissal of Sanchez gave Manchester United an advantage, allowing them to dominate from the start. Amorim noted that they began aggressively and capitalised on this opportunity by scoring twice. However, he also mentioned that they complicated their own game despite having control.

Amorim emphasised the importance of maintaining focus after victories. He stated that players must not dwell on past wins but instead approach each game with urgency. He highlighted that fans are supportive if players show effort and determination on the field.

The victory over Chelsea was crucial for Manchester United as they aim to build momentum in the league. Amorim's comments reflect his desire for continuous improvement and understanding among his players about what it takes to keep fans engaged and satisfied with their performance.

Story first published: Sunday, September 21, 2025, 2:28 [IST]
