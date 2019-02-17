Arsenal want director of football immediately with Overmars and Monchi in frame

London, Feb 17: Arsenal are looking to appoint a director of football immediately this month after having talks with the former player and Ajax's director of football Marc Overmars as well as Roma's director of football Monchi.
The Gunners currently do not have anyone in the technical director role and it was assumed that head of recruitment Sven Mislinat is set to take the position at the end of the season. However, now with the German personal leaving the side this month, head of football, Raul Sanllehi is looking to appoint a new technical director as earlier as this month so that they can plan flawlessly before the coming transfer window.
Monchi has been on the wishlist of the Gunners for quite a time however with him also being tracked by a host of top clubs including Bayern and Manchester United, they have also discussed the position with Overmars.
Monchi is respected in the football world as one of, if not the best, sporting directors in the game and has worked with the Arsenal boss earlier in Sevilla, where they won three European trophy back to back. The Spanish footballing personnel joined Roma just last year however has been continuously linked with a switch.
Overmars, who played for Arsenal between 1997 and 2000, on the other hand, has been working as Ajax's director of football for nearly seven years and in his tenure, the Dutch side have seen a bunch of promising youngsters coming to the top.
He has been responsible for the development of some of the recent Dutch talents and has a great record in the transfer market as well. His recent success in the market is selling hotshot midfielder Frenkie De Jong to Barcelona for £65.4m whom he signed for only £900,000.
His other recruitments the likes of Arkadiusz Milik, Christian Eriksen, Toby Alderweireld and Davinson Sanchez etc too has helped him to yield massive profits as he has generated £324m in player sales in less than seven years.
Surely both the directors have the experience of working with a tight budget but punching way above their ability. And with Arsenal only reportedly considering a mere £45million transfer budget in the summer, getting any of them surely would be a fair deal.
Arsenal's priority is reportedly luring Monchi to the side but with the Italian on high financial terms at the Serie A club, while the Serie A side not ready to lose him mid-season it could hamper the Gunners primary plan. Overmars while on the other hand only has 18 months remaining in his deal and could be easier to lure to Emirates.
Arsenal started the season strongly but lost the rhythm since December. They lost to BATE Borisov in the first leg of their last-32 Europa League tie on Thursday in what is considered their best route of qualifying for the Champions League next season.
The Gunners now sit in fifth place after recently been overtaken by a resurgent Manchester United in fourth and looking to bounce back in the race.