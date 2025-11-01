PAK vs SA 3rd T20I Live Streaming: Where to Watch Pakistan vs South Africa in India, UK, USA and Other Countries?

Football Chivu Expresses Growing Enjoyment In Coaching Role Ahead Of Inter's Trip To Verona Cristian Chivu is beginning to enjoy his role as Inter head coach ahead of their Serie A match against winless Verona. After a recent victory, he reflects on the team's maturity and aims to continue climbing the league table. By Mykhel Team Published: Saturday, November 1, 2025, 19:51 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Cristian Chivu is beginning to find joy in his role as head coach of Inter Milan. His team, currently third in Serie A, is set to face Verona on Sunday. Following a 3-0 victory over Fiorentina, Inter trails Napoli by three points. Chivu expressed relief in his evolving role, stating, "I'm starting to enjoy being a coach." He acknowledged the challenges but remains focused on helping Inter climb higher in the standings.

Reflecting on their recent win against Fiorentina, Chivu praised his team's maturity and patience. "We had the right maturity to understand the moments of a match," he said. The team showed resilience and strategic thinking, especially in the second half. This victory has put them back on track as they aim to continue their strong performance.

Verona has yet to secure a win this season, sitting 18th in Serie A with five draws and four losses. Their recent defeat was a 3-1 loss to Como. Suat Serdar is a player to watch for Verona; he has scored twice this season and aims to improve his home record. His goals have all been away from home so far.

Inter's Key Player: Lautaro Martinez

Lautaro Martinez is a crucial player for Inter against Verona. He has an impressive record against them, scoring every 99 minutes on average. Among teams he's faced for over 500 minutes, only Cagliari sees him score more frequently. His performance will be vital for Inter's success in the upcoming match.

Match Prediction and Historical Context

Inter holds an unbeaten streak of 28 matches against Verona in Serie A, with 23 wins and five draws. Verona's current form suggests they might struggle again, having not won any of their first nine games this season. Historically, such starts have led to relegation for them in past seasons like 2015-16 and 1989-90.

Verona has consistently conceded at least two goals in their last 13 home games against Inter, averaging nearly three per match. Despite Inter's recent away struggles—losing five of their last 12 away games—they are hopeful for a positive result on Sunday.

The probability of an Inter win stands at 64.4%, while Verona has only a 15.5% chance of winning according to Opta statistics. A draw is predicted at 20.1%. These figures highlight the challenge Verona faces as they seek their first victory of the season against a formidable opponent like Inter Milan.

As both teams prepare for Sunday's clash, all eyes will be on how Chivu's strategies unfold and whether Verona can defy expectations by securing an unexpected result against one of Italy's top clubs.