Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Coronavirus: La Liga confirms Seville derby to restart campaign, season to finish on July 19

By Dejan Kalinic
Barcelona

Madrid, June 1: La Liga has confirmed the season will restart with a Seville derby on June 11 and the campaign will wrap up on July 19, it was confirmed on Sunday (May 31).

Suspended in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, La Liga will get back underway with a clash between Sevilla and Real Betis.

The remaining 11 matchdays will be played in less than six weeks as Barcelona and Real Madrid battle for the title.

Barca were two points clear of their bitter rivals when the season was stopped due to COVID-19, which has killed more than 373,000 people worldwide.

Quique Setien's men return to action with a trip to Real Mallorca on June 13, a day before Madrid host Eibar.

Barcelona also host Atletico Madrid on July 1 before facing rivals Espanyol in a derby clash a week later.

Barcelona's remaining fixtures

June 13: Real Mallorca (A)

June 16: Leganes (H)

June 21: Sevilla (A)

June 24: Athletic Bilbao (H)

June 28: Celta Vigo (A)

July 1: Atletico Madrid (H)

July 5: Villarreal (A)

July 8: Espanyol (H)

July 12: Real Valladolid (A)

July 15: Osasuna (H)

July 19: Deportivo Alaves (A)

Real Madrid's remaining fixtures

June 14: Eibar (H)

June 18: Valencia (H)

June 21: Real Sociedad (A)

June 24: Real Mallorca (H)

June 28: Espanyol (A)

July 1: Getafe (H)

July 5: Athletic Bilbao (A)

July 8: Deportivo Alaves (H)

July 12: Granada (A)

July 15: Villarreal (H)

July 19: Leganes (A)

More CORONAVIRUS News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Monday, June 1, 2020, 9:42 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 1, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue