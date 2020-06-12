Fantasy Premier League: Five players who are back from injury and could serve as bargain

Bengaluru, June 12: The Premier League will resume on June 17 with Aston Villa taking on Sheffield United, and it also marks the return of Fantasy Premier League. The sudden suspension of the league due to the Covid-19 pandemic might have been frustrating for all the high flying football managers. But the break certainly has given some sidelined players an opportunity to return to full fitness and recover from injury.
Upon the resumption, FPL has also introduced a big change. As per the new rule, till the upcoming gameweek deadline all the managers can make unlimited transfers in the squad without using your wildcard option. FPL has also decided to not to change any transfer price of any player. So those players whose values dropped because of their absences could now very well serve as a bargain.
Transferring them back into your team can offer the chance to hit the ground running and here we have accumulated five such names:
Paul Pogba (8.3m) - 17 points
The Frenchman has only featured in eight times this season and last appeared on the Boxing Day. Pogba has been sidelined by persistent ankle problems. But he has now returned to full fitness and has been seen in intensive training with the rest of the side. The 27-year-old has only produced 17 points but when the action returns, he should be seen on the pitch directly. Pogba delivered most points from the midfield for Manchester United last season and he could again bring the same quality.
Marcus Rashford (8.8m) – 134 points
The Manchester United attacker was precisely having the best time of his football career only to be halted by a back injury. The 22-year-old has been out of action since January after suffering a double back fracture against Wolves. He was not expected to return to the pitch again this season. But the temporary suspension has handed him the much needed time to recover from it.
With 14 goals and five assists to his name, Rashford is one of the highest point gainers in the FPL this season. He should be the most favourable option to select with ahead of the deadline.
Son Heung-min (9.7m) – 122 points
The Tottenham Hotspur attacker was in a race against time to make the end of the season for Spurs after undergoing surgery for an arm fracture. But the break due to the Covid-19 pandemic has now given him the opportunity to get fit once again. Son has scored and assisted nine goals each and was one of the best performers in the league in the new year. He might be the man to go for, as he plays further forward and can be available for a relatively lower amount now.
Harry Kane (10.8m) – 104 points
The Spurs striker seemed to have played his final game of the season after a hamstring injury ruled him out for around three months. But the English attacker looks to have recovered with no football being played and now has the chance to appear again for the remaining games. A string of injuries has affected his performance this season. But a fully fit Kane is surely an enticing prospect for any manager. Should your budget allow it, you’d be wise to use one of your transfers on him.
Leroy Sane (9.3m) - 0 points
The German winger has not played any Premier League games since his ACL injury in Manchester City’s Community Shield victory over Liverpool in August. He is now back to full fitness after recovering completely from the injury. FPL fans certainly will be delighted to see the 24-year-old back in the side. The German scored 10 goals and assisted further 12 times last season making him one of the most promising players for managers. He could be given a chance to shine in the team once again.