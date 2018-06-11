FIFA 2018 World Cup: Player to watch: Kylian Mbappe to add sharp edge to France

Bengaluru, June 11: The football world woke up on Monday to the news of Manchester United planning a blockbuster $318 million move for Kylian Mbappe, the France and Paris Saint Germain star. And he is all of 19. A plain stupid move or a masterstroke to grasp a young genius?
That question will be in several minds after going through that news about Mbappe. He will be seen in action for France in the FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia and is one of the most eagerly awaited man to be watched. But does he really worthy of all that hype and price?
Of course, he will not be the main striker for France and that will be Antoine Griezmann and Mbappe will also have to be contended with Olivier Giroud. But Mbappe's calm presence in front of the goal assures him some serious game time in Russia and he could be one of the breakaway stars from this World Cup.
France coach Didier Deschamps, who knows a thing or two about winning the World Cup, rated the calmness of Mbappe on the field as his biggest asset. "What makes him such a strong player, apart from his ability, is the way he always remains calm," said France national team coach Didier Deschamps. "That is very rare for someone his age. (Thierry Henry) was very mature as a youngster, but I think Kylian is also a mature player. Quality has no age," he said.
The object of comparison Henry was attracted by another aspect of Mbappe's game - his ability to think. "l really like watching him play," the former French striker told Canal Plus in an interview. "He thinks. When I watch him dribble, he's thinking. He thinks when he plays and that for me is the most important thing in a player," said Henry.
The numbers of Mbappe tell us that those remarks are not off the mark. For Monaco, PSG and France, Mbappe has scored more goals than Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi put together at the same stage of their career. The value of Mbappe arises from that fact - he is already showed his ability to fetch goals, he is just 19 and rest assured he will remain at the top of his game for the next decade. It's a boost for his resale value in the transfer market.
Flaw in the game
Despite those numbers and talent, Mbappe has not still attained the clean-finisher tag. At times, he seems to get switched off on the field and the youngster will have to maintain his intensity and concentration going in the tournament to support Griezmann and Giroud.
