Football
FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia

FIFA World Cup 2018, Live Updates: Nigeria vs Iceland

Posted By: MyKhel Team

Volgograd, June 22: Iceland head into another intense battle when they meet Nigeria in Friday's Group D clash in Volgograd.

Here is how the two sides line up:

Nigeria: Francis Uzoho; William Troost-Ekong, Kenneth Omeruo, Leon Balogun, Oghenekaro Etebo, Wilfred Ndidi, Victor Moses, Brian Idowu, John Obi Mikel, Ahmed Musa, Kelechi Iheanacho

Iceland: Hannes Thor Halldorsson; Kari Arnason, Birkir Saevarsson, Ragnar Sigurdsson, Hoerdur Bjorgvin Magnusson, Rurik Gislason, Aron Gunnarsson, Gylfi Sigurdsson, Birkir Bjarnason, Jon Dadi Boedvarsson, Alfred Finnbogason

Hallgrimsson's men continued their remarkable fairytale exploits among international football's elite in their opening match at the 2018 World Cup, holding Lionel Messi and Argentina to a 1-1 draw. Nigeria failed to produce anything quite so stirring as they subsided to a forgettable 2-0 loss against Croatia.

A tight finish remains very much in prospect in one of the most evenly-matched groups on paper at the tournament. However, Nigeria are already lagging behind and appeared devoid of attacking spark throughout their opening performance in Kaliningrad.

A draw for Iceland will keep their knock-out hopes alive, while, Nigeria, who are bottom of Group D, are under huge pressure to get all three points.

Meanwhile, Argentina were thrashed 3-0 by Croatia. The result left Argentina with just one point in the group and relying on other results to go their way especially tonight's result in Volgograd to avoid an early exit.

While Croatia are already through, Iceland - who held Argentina in their opener - can take a huge step towards the last 16 by beating Nigeria.

Early team news fro the Iceland camp is that they will be without one of their most experienced players, Johann Berg Gudmundsson. While, key playmaker Gylfi Sigurdsson, who recovered from injury in time for the World Cup and played against Argentina, is 100 percent fit.

Iceland and Nigeria have met only once before, a 1981 friendly in Reykjavik won 3-0 by the Nordic island nation.

Nigeria are the youngest team at the World Cup, based on the age of their squad during the qualifiers, while, Iceland are among the oldest in Russia.

    Story first published: Friday, June 22, 2018, 20:00 [IST]
