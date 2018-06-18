Football
FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia

FIFA World Cup 2018: Senegal call up Mbengue with Ciss ruled out

Senegal's Saliou Ciss ruled out of World Cup with ankle injury
Senegal's Saliou Ciss ruled out of World Cup with ankle injury

Moscow, June 18: An ankle injury has ended Senegal defender Saliou Ciss' hopes of playing at the World Cup and Caen full-back Adama Mbengue has replaced him.

Ciss sustained the injury in Senegal's 0-0 draw against Luxembourg on May 31 and failed to recover in time to be in contention for their World Cup Group H opener against Poland on Tuesday (June 19).

Coach Aliou Cisse opted to take advantage of FIFA's rule that allows teams to call up a replacement until 24 hours before their first game at the tournament, having recognised that the Angers left-back was not going to regain full fitness in time.

Senegal will face Japan and Colombia in their other group games as they aim to reach the knockout stages, as they did in their only previous participation in 2002.

Source: OPTA

    Story first published: Monday, June 18, 2018, 14:50 [IST]
