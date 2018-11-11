AC Milan striker Higuain fit to face parent club Juventus

Football

Milan, November 11: AC Milan striker Gonzalo Higuain has been included in the Rossoneri squad to face parent club Juventus.

Higuain missed Thursday's Europa League draw against Real Betis but is in Milan's 25-man group to face the Serie A leaders.

The Argentina international is on loan at Milan from Juventus, who allowed him to leave following the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Higuain has hit five goals in nine Serie A appearances and will be out to impress against his employers at San Siro on Sunday (November 11).

Emre Can remains out for Juventus as the Germany midfielder recovers from surgery on a thyroid nodule.

Massimiliano Allegri's side will be hoping to bounce back from a 2-1 home loss to Manchester United in the Champions League, their first competitive defeat in any competition since April.

