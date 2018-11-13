ISL 2018: Wearing a Golden Boot, Coro sets the pace again

Mumbai, Nov 13: Kerala Blasters FC were the latest to get a taste of Ferran Corominas's deadly form this season. FC Goa's star Spanish striker set the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) alight last season with his goal-scoring exploits, racking up a mind-boggling 18 goals in as many matches to win the Golden Boot.
The Spaniard is in no mood to relinquish the honour anytime soon, judging by how he has started the ongoing season. In the six games he has played so far, he has eight goals and is leading second-placed Bartholomew Ogbeche (NorthEast United FC) by two strikes.
The two strikes came in the last game before the international break, and however hard Kerala Blasters' defence may have tried, Corominas escaped his markers and scored two wonderful goals. His first was a glancing header that gave no chance to the rival goalkeeper, and the other was an individual effort that was a class act.
"The quality of the finishes by Coro is unquestionable. I think he is the best player in the league. Give him the opportunity and he'll punish you," said Kerala Blasters coach David James.
At the start of the season, many wondered whether Corominas would be just as effective without strike partner Manuel Lanzarote who opted to join ATK. However, Corominas isn't slowing down and in fact flourished with Edu Bedia and Hugo Boumous by his side.
His movement, positioning and the eye for a goal seems to have elevated a notch this season and it is extremely hard to make a case for someone else to be favourite for the top-scorer award.
He has a goal every 66 minutes and has missed just one big chance so far, showcasing his clinical ability. In comparison, Ogbeche who is having a phenomenal debut season himself has a goal every 90 minutes but has already missed two big chances.
The chances of the rest of the trailing pack - Sunil Chhetri, Bedia, Miku etc - catching Coro seems bleak.
Coro's game is not just about the goals either. He has formed a fluent partnership with Bedia, Boumous and Jackichand Singh and has contributed four assists. Ogbeche, on the other hand, has no assists and is reliant on the likes of Federico Gallego to complement his game and set up chances for him.
The fact that Coro is playing in a cavalier, attacking outfit like FC Goa also ensures that Coro is never short of quality supply. FC Goa have already scored 21 goals this season and Coro will have opportunities galore to extend his tally as the season rolls along.
With a fluent team behind him and a killer eye for goals, it's hard to see anyone else catching the Spanish striker again.
Courtesy: ISL Media