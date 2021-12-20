ISL 2021-22: FC Goa confirms Juan Ferrando's departure

Bengaluru, December 20: Amidst reports of the Spaniard joining rivals ATK Mohun Bagan, Indian Super League (ISL) club FC Goa confirmed the departure of Juan Ferrando as their head coach.
Speaking on Ferrando's departure, Director of Football, Ravi Puskur said in a media release, "We're very disappointed to lose Juan. His decision to leave the club was rather unexpected and came as a surprise, particularly at this juncture of the season, where we are in the middle of the season.
"We're particularly disappointed that we were kept in the dark until yesterday morning where he communicated his desire to leave the club. However, once he stated his stance and the release clause was activated, we were left with little alternative. I wish Juan the best for his future."
Under Ferrando, the Gaurs had created history by becoming the first Indian club to earn a point in the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League group stages.
Taking charge ahead of the 2020-21 ISL season, Ferrando guided FC Goa to the semifinals of the play-offs, losing to eventual champions Mumbai City FC on penalties.
The Gaurs also managed to win their first tournament while Ferrando was at the helm when they lifted the Durand Cup, defeating Mohammedan Sportig 1-0 in the final at Salt Lake Stadium earlier this year.
In Ferrando's absence, assistant coach Clifford Miranda will take interim charge of the First Team.
The club will make further announcements in due course, the club statement added.
After a poor start, the Gaurs were pulling things back to normal when the development happened.
Goa, who were once languishing at the bottom of the ISL 2021-22 points table, are currently ninth.
It is presumed that Ferrando is set to join ATKMB after having triggered a release clause in his contract, allowing him to leave the club with immediate effect, a move which has not gone well with the Gaurs management.
The release clause allows other clubs to sign a player or coach from his or her current club for a particular amount, which the player or coach is required to pay.
After a string of poor results, ATKMB had sacked Antonio Habas on Saturday (December 18).
"With disappointment I'd like to confirm that @JuanFerrandoF has triggered his release clause, obliging us to release him of his duties so that he can join @atkmohunbaganfc. As long the money gets deposited in our accounts, we do not have a choice in his decision," FC Goa President and co-owner Akshay Tandon tweeted.
Tandon further tweeted, "It is unfortunate that people involved in the deal chose to leak the information to the press before even before the release clause was triggered. Members of our squad and staff had to find out about these developments through twitter and the media.
"Poaching our coaches, staff and players is fair game but I hope better sense and sportsmanship prevails in the future. We would have at least liked the opportunity to inform our squad ourselves. To our fans, I'd like say, 'Do not worry'. This will in fact make us stronger," Tandon added, making his displeasure clearly known.
FC Goa next take on Odisha FC at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco on Friday (December 24) on the Christmas eve.