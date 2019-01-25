Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

ISL: NEUFC vs CFC: Preview, Live Streaming, Where to Watch: NEUFC face experimental Chennaiyin

By
NorthEast United FC players train ahead of Chennaiyin clash (Image Courtesy: ISL Media)
NorthEast United FC players train ahead of Chennaiyin clash (Image Courtesy: ISL Media)

Guwahati, January 25: NorthEast United will look to boost their bid for a spot in the top four when they resume their Hero Indian Super League (ISL) campaign with a clash against Chennaiyin FC at the Indira Gandhi Athletic stadium in Guwahati on Saturday (January 26).

ISL 2018-19: Results | Fixtures | Points table

Eelco Schattorie's team is fourth on the table with 20 points from 12 games. With just six games remaining and Jamshedpur FC, ATK breathing down their neck, it is imperative that the Highlanders grab a win against the bottom-placed side.

There will be concerns, though, particularly their form before the break. NorthEast are winless in four games and suffered a 1-5 reverse at the hands of FC Goa in their last match. However, Schattorie will hope his side is fresh and raring to go after the long break, besides being boosted by the signing of Greek forward Panagiotis Triadis and Shouvik Ghosh.

"We have reached the top four and we have done it through hard work. We have had time to get to know each other and then we had the break. In the break, we tried to make a plan for the next part. We started preparation in the last two weeks. The only thing that I didn't like is that we played our two friendlies against low-level opposition. That makes it difficult for the coach to assess the level of the team," said Schattorie.

In six outings at Guwahati, NorthEast managed to win just once, drawing four and losing one game.

Once again, the onus will be on Bartholomew Ogbeche who has nine goals under his name to lead the attack against a fragile Chennaiyin defence which has the worst defensive record in the league this season (24 goals conceded in 12 games).

The defending champions have won just one game so far and have, realistically, just pride to play for. However, John Gregory will be keen to ensure they finish as high up as possible and generate some momentum for their campaign in the AFC Cup.

He will hope the break and the addition of new signings help turnaround their fortunes. CK Vineeth and Halicharan Narzary have been brought in on loan from Kerala Blasters and the duo could liven up proceedings.

The Englishman also suggested that Chennaiyin might go into the match with just four foreigners.

"It could be that we will experiment with just four foreigners in the rest of the ISL. We got in two boys from Kerala who are domestic players. So, they are not adding to the foreigner quota. It's a no brainer for me, considering their quality. They are ready-made as they are already adapted to the conditions and the league," he said.

The likes of Jeje Lalpekhlua and Anirudh Thapa, coming after encouraging outings with India in the Asian Cup, will also be confident of replicating the same with Chennaiyin FC. However, the absence of skipper Mailson Alves due to a suspension will be a worry for an already shaky defence.

KICK OFF

NEUFC vs CFC

Saturday, January 26

Match starts at 7.30 PM IST

Live on Star Sports 2 (English) and Star Sports 3 (Hindi)

Streams via HotStar

Source: ISL Media

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Vidarbha in Ranji Trophy final
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Friday, January 25, 2019, 17:53 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 25, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue