K League 1: Seongnam's Kis leaves sour taste for Seoul

By
Seoul World Cup Stadium - cropped

Seoul, May 31: Tomislav Kis struck at the death to give unbeaten Seongnam a 1-0 win at FC Seoul in K League 1 on Sunday.

The Croatian striker chose his moment well, tapping home in the 89th minute after a cross-shot was only parried by Seoul goalkeeper Yu Sang-hun.

Kis had only come off the bench with seven minutes remaining, and his intervention moved Seongnam to eight points from their opening four games, putting them third and just a point behind early leaders Jeonbuk Motors.

Pohang Steelers swept to a 4-1 win at Incheon United thanks to goals from Stanislav Iljutcenko, Ha Chang-rae, Lee Seung-mo and Song Min-kyu. Winless Incheon's reply came from Kim Ho-nam.

Read more about: football seoul k league
Story first published: Sunday, May 31, 2020, 20:00 [IST]
