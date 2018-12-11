Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

La Liga's US expansion drive hits a roadblock as Barcelona backs out

By
Barcelona
Barcelona, who were scheduled to play Girona in Miami, have pulled out

Bengaluru, December 11: La Liga's plans to stage a match in the United States next month have been derailed after Barcelona, who were scheduled to play Girona in Miami, backed out following a board meeting.

The Spanish League had signed a 15-year agreement with entertainment company Relevent Sports designed to promote the sport and La Liga in North America back in August.

The deal included hosting one regular season Spanish league game on American soil per season - with Girona's home match against Catalan neighbours Barcelona earmarked to be played on January 26 at the home of the NFL's Miami Dolphins.

The proposal received opposition from the Spanish FA and football's world and European governing bodies, UEFA and FIFA, and it now appears that Barca's support is also wavering whilst the various parties involved cannot reach agreement.

"The FC Barcelona Board of Directors have agreed to withdraw their willingness to play against Girona in Miami after seeing the lack of consensus surrounding the proposal," read a club statement.

"Barcelona were and are willing to go to Miami in order to play a La Liga game, and accepted that the profits would be shared amongst all clubs in the first and second divisions, in alignment with the TV rights deal, but considers that while all the parties involved cannot reach an agreement, this project cannot thrive."

A source close to the negotiations downplayed the setback, saying that holding the match next month was probably too aggressive a timeline and adding that it was likely to be played sometime next year.

(With inputs from Agencies)

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 11, 2018, 12:12 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 11, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue