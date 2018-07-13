Liverpool have no plans for Roma's Alisson

Bengaluru, July 13: There were some reports that Premier League club Liverpool were preparing a £58million bid for Roma goalkeeper Alisson.
However, according to a recent Sky Sports News report, Liverpool is unlikely to make a move for the Brazilian goalkeeper in this summer.
Brazil’s current first-choice goalkeeper Alisson served the last season for the Italian Serie A club as the first-choice goalkeeper. In that season, Alisson played a total of 49 games, including 37 Serie A games.
According to Sky Sports, the 25-year-old goalkeeper is likely to move to Spain's La Liga giants Real Madrid in this summer.
Allison, who has a contract with Roma till the end of the 2020-21 season, joined the club from Inter Milan during the 2016 summer transfer window.
Currently, Allison is on a holiday in Sardinia, after Brazil was eliminated by Belgium from the quarter-finals of the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia, where he started in all five games.
Liverpool is looking for a top goalkeeper after Loris Karius is struggling to regain his confidence since a concussion in the 2018 UEFA Champions League final. While Karius appeared 33 times for Liverpool in the last season, he displayed a disappointing weak performance in the UCL final against Real Madrid as he conceded two poor goals in the 3-1 scoreline.
In the recent pre-season game against Tranmere Rovers on Tuesday (July 10), where The Reds won by 3-2, Karius once again committed a mistake which is worrying the club.
However, the Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is backing the goalkeeper and was quoted as saying, "No one likes that goal but, if we talk about that, then the second goal is Milly’s fault.
"Two brilliant footballers make mistakes but we only talk about one. We can’t make a story after each mistake. Let’s carry on and make the best of the situation and learn from it."
When further asked about how the spotlight can shift from the 25-year-old German goalkeeper, Klopp replied, "You can stop it by not asking, promise? Until he has a few fantastic games you cannot change that. Our job is to support Loris. That’s our part of the deal. I saw this situation 500 times in my life: the ball hits his chest but what can you do?"
