Luis Enrique Affirms PSG's European Champion Status Has Not Altered Opposition Tactics In Ligue 1

Paris Saint-Germain's recent success in the Champions League hasn't altered how Ligue 1 teams approach matches against them, according to Luis Enrique. PSG have started the 2025-26 season strongly with two consecutive 1-0 wins over Nantes and Angers. They are among four teams with six points early in the season. This weekend, they face Toulouse, another team with a perfect start.

Luis Enrique emphasised that PSG's possession-based style means opponents often adopt defensive tactics. "We're used to playing against teams that defend well against us," he said. "Our goal is to win. I don't think our status as European champions has changed anything." He noted that this defensive approach from opponents was common even before their European triumph.

Despite their strong start, Enrique remains cautious about Toulouse, who have also won their first two matches against Brest and Nice. "I expect it to be a difficult match, as it always is away from home," he remarked. He anticipates Toulouse will play defensively, offering little space for PSG to exploit.

Toulouse's Yann Gboho is a player to watch, having completed 60 dribbles since last season, second only to Moses Simon in Ligue 1. In the first two matchdays of this season alone, Gboho attempted 19 dribbles, more than any other player by at least eight attempts.

For PSG, Fabian Ruiz has been in fine form, scoring four goals in his last ten matches across all competitions. In his recent game against Angers, Ruiz took three shots with an expected goals (xG) tally of 0.36 and made 32 final third entries alongside teammate Vitinha.

PSG are favourites heading into the match at Stadium de Toulouse, having scored in each of their last 11 away games in Ligue 1. This streak is their longest since a run under Mauricio Pochettino between January and September 2021.

Toulouse have been effective at home too, scoring in 16 of their last 17 Ligue 1 home games. However, they have struggled against PSG historically, failing to win any of their last five home encounters against them in Ligue 1.

Historical Context and Win Probability

Toulouse's record against defending champions isn't promising either; they've won only two of their last 14 home games against such teams. Their last victory over PSG at home came in 2016. The Opta win probability suggests a challenging task for Toulouse: they have a 15% chance of winning compared to PSG's 65%, with a draw at 20%.

The upcoming match promises to be an intriguing contest between two teams eager to maintain their winning starts. While PSG are favourites due to their recent form and historical dominance over Toulouse, the hosts will aim to defy expectations and secure a positive result on home soil.