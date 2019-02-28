Romelu Lukaku interested in Juventus switch

Bengaluru, February 28: Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku wants to join Juventus this summer if he is forced out by the Red Devils.
The 25-year-old has been heavily criticised by fans this season following his inconsistent displays. The big Belgian has scored just twelve goals so far and been forced to play out of position under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
It is understood the Red Devils could look to offload Lukaku when the transfer window opens, as Marcus Rashford is preferred up front. And the Belgium international forward would be willing to join Juventus to link up with Cristiano Ronaldo.
The Old Lady could also be looking for a new attacker this summer as Paulo Dybala has been heavily linked with a move away from the club.
A source close to the Premier League club said: “Lukaku’s preferred destination would be Juventus if he leaves the club.
“He is an absolutely massive fan of Ronaldo. He has lost his regular spot but not rocked the boat at all so far. The feelers are already out in both camps. We’ll have to wait and see but it’s going to be a busy summer.”
Meanwhile, there are reports that Inter Milan along with other clubs in Serie A have also shown interest in Lukaku. And the Red Devils if they decide to move him on, they would be looking to get back at least the £75m they paid Everton to sign him in July 2017.
The Belgian has scored 26 goals in 59 appearances for the Red Devils over the past two seasons and scored a brace in his rare start against Crystal Palace last night, which he got due to injuries to Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard.
Manchester United could well be interested in a swap deal with the Old Lady as they are long term admirers of Paulo Dybala. The Argentine superstar is currently not in best terms with Juventus boss Max Allegri and reports claim that he could be shipped out of the Turin giants.