Marcos Rojo aims to return for Manchester United next month

London, Nov 15: Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo will step up his recuperation from injury by playing for Manchester United's reserves on Wednesday as he plans to make himself available for the Champions League match against CSKA Moscow one month from now.
The Argentine international was a regular addition to Jose Mourinho's side last season.
But the-27-year-old suffered an injury during United's Europa League quarter-final win over Anderlecht in April last season and since then has not played for United after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament in the game.
The defender has been at the Carrington complex ever since from then to rehabilitate his injury and now set his sight on Manchester United's last Champions League match against CSKA Moscow on December 5 at Old Trafford to mark his comeback.
To aid his progress, the defender will play his first competitive match after eight months on this Wednesday when United reserve will play against Athletic Bilbao during a friendly.
"Tomorrow (Wednesday) I am going to play with the reserves in a friendly match," Rojo told TyC Sports. "I feel good. Up until now, I have not had any problems but training is not the same as a match.
"In three weeks we have a Champions League game and if all goes well tomorrow, I could play in that."
United already have two pairs of defenders in their ranks with the likes of Jones, Smalling, Bailly and new signing Lindelof. But with players like Jones and Bailly recently prone to injury, Rojo's comeback to the team will be a very much welcome boost for Mourinho as United will have a much better squad strength ahead of their busy December schedule where they will play nine matches over four weeks.
Manchester United will come back to Premier League activity after the international break with a home game against Newcastle United at Old Trafford and the Red Devils will head into the game hoping to return to winning routes after their 1-0 defeat to Chelsea in the last game.
United are currently in second place on the table and eight points behind leaders Manchester City after 11 matches.