'I'm not going to the f****** White House' – Megan Rapinoe

By Opta
USA captain Megan Rapinoe
Paris, June 26: Megan Rapinoe said "I'm not going to the f****** White House" if the United States win the Women's World Cup.

Defending champions USA face hosts France in the World Cup quarter-finals in Paris on Friday (June 28).

Asked if a visit to the White House would be on the cards should USA retain their title, star Rapinoe told Eight by Eight: "I'm not going to the f—ing White House.

"No. I'm not going to the White House. We're not going to be invited."

Rapinoe was inspired by former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick's protest bringing attention to police brutality and racial inequality.

And the 33-year-old became the first white athlete to kneel during the national anthem before a sporting event in 2016.

Rapinoe continues to protest the national anthem in her own way at the World Cup. She stands in silence while other members of the national team place their hands over their hearts and sing "The Star-Spangled Banner."

Donald Trump responded to her actions

"No. I don't think so," Trump told The Hill when asked if Rapinoe should protest during the national anthem.

Trump went on to say he loves watching women's soccer, adding: "They're really talented".

Rapinoe's Eight by Eight interview also touched on the expectations that drive the team to chase another world title.

USA had their toughest match of the World Cup on Monday when Spain scored the first goal of the tournament against the reigning champions.

Rapinoe scored USA's only goals in that match as the international powerhouse prevailed 2-1.

"We have a great burden of expectation, but I think that also brings out the best in you and we just except to win every single game," she said. "So if we're down two-nil with 10 minutes left, we expect to win that game. We've been in those situations before and it's just sort of ingrained in us."

Story first published: Wednesday, June 26, 2019, 7:10 [IST]
