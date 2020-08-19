Football
Neymar pokes fun at Red Bull after PSG beat Leipzig in Champions League

By Dejan Kalinic
Neymar
After Paris Saint-Germain reached the Champions League final, Neymar appeared to tease RB Leipzig.

Lisbon, August 19: Neymar appeared to poke fun at Red Bull after Paris Saint-Germain reached their first Champions League final.

The Brazilian star helped PSG record a 3-0 win over RB Leipzig in the semi-finals in Lisbon on Tuesday.

Leipzig are owned by Red Bull, who are also one of Neymar's sponsors.

But Neymar appeared to tease the company on Instagram after PSG's win, posting a photo on his story of himself holding a Red Bull cup while smiling.

Marquinhos, Angel Di Maria and Juan Bernat scored for PSG in their comfortable win.

PSG will face either Bayern Munich or Lyon in the final on Sunday.

Story first published: Wednesday, August 19, 2020, 6:00 [IST]
