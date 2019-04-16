Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Pele discharged from Sao Paulo hospital after surgery

By
Pele
Pele has left the Brazil hospital after successful surgery.

Bengaluru, April 16: Brazilian football legend Pele was discharged from a hospital in Sao Paulo, two days after he had surgery to remove a kidney stone.

The three-time FIFA World Cup winner was admitted to Sao Paulo's Albert Einstein hospital recently, after returning from France where he had received treatment for a urinary tract infection.

"The patient ... was discharged from hospital this morning," his doctors said in a statement.

The 78-year-old had an operation to remove the "kidney stone," which the hospital had previously described as a "ureteral stone."

The procedure was "successful," the doctors had said.

Pele, who is widely considered to be the greatest footballer in history, spent almost a week in a Paris hospital after falling ill following an appearance at a promotional event with France striker Kylian Mbappe.

Pele, who won the FIFA World Cup with Brazil in 1958, 1962 and perhaps most memorably in Mexico in 1970 when his swashbuckling team re-defined modern football, has had several health scares in recent years.

A similar infection put him in intensive care in November, 2014.

In 2016, was unable to light the flame at the Rio Olympics because of severe pain in the hip.

In January 2018, he cancelled a trip to London fearing a "stressful" and "tiring" journey.

(With Agency inputs)

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: LGN 1 - 1 RMD
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 16, 2019, 15:23 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 16, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue