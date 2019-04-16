Pele discharged from Sao Paulo hospital after surgery

Bengaluru, April 16: Brazilian football legend Pele was discharged from a hospital in Sao Paulo, two days after he had surgery to remove a kidney stone.
The three-time FIFA World Cup winner was admitted to Sao Paulo's Albert Einstein hospital recently, after returning from France where he had received treatment for a urinary tract infection.
"The patient ... was discharged from hospital this morning," his doctors said in a statement.
Pele leaves Brazil hospital after successful surgery— Times of India (@timesofindia) April 16, 2019
READ: https://t.co/S9JvQRSjHH #Pele #Football pic.twitter.com/8vzzbnHpG6
The 78-year-old had an operation to remove the "kidney stone," which the hospital had previously described as a "ureteral stone."
The procedure was "successful," the doctors had said.
Pele, who is widely considered to be the greatest footballer in history, spent almost a week in a Paris hospital after falling ill following an appearance at a promotional event with France striker Kylian Mbappe.
Pele, who won the FIFA World Cup with Brazil in 1958, 1962 and perhaps most memorably in Mexico in 1970 when his swashbuckling team re-defined modern football, has had several health scares in recent years.
A similar infection put him in intensive care in November, 2014.
In 2016, was unable to light the flame at the Rio Olympics because of severe pain in the hip.
In January 2018, he cancelled a trip to London fearing a "stressful" and "tiring" journey.
(With Agency inputs)