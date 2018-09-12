Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

PSG's Adrien Rabiot attracting interest from Chelsea and Liverpool

By
Adrien Rabiot of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG)
Adrien Rabiot of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG)

Bengaluru, September 12: Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) midfielder Adrien Rabiot has reportedly put himself on the transfer market and has attracted interest from top European clubs like Chelsea, Liverpool, Barcelona and Manchester City.

Rabiot's contract expires at the end of the season and the 23-year-old Frenchman is yet to hold talks with the club over a new deal. According to reports, Rabiot, who missed the cut for the FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia, is unhappy over his inconsistent playing chances at the Parisian club.

Rabiot did not start many games for PSG in the previous season but so far, he has started all three matches for PSG in the Ligue 1 under Thomas Tuchel. The new PSG manager had only good things to say about Rabiot but the Frenchman is reportedly unhappy at the club.

Tuchel though has said that he cannot stop Rabiot from leaving. "I really like Adrien, really. I appreciate him," Tuchel told RMC.

"There was a difficult situation after the World Cup that he missed but Adrien has showed incredible willingness from the first day of training. He has never missed a training session, not a single thing -- we can really trust him and count on him.

"Adrien is good, physically, and he is essential for us. He has huge potential, which is also true of Alphonse . Adrien comes from the youth academy and it is very important to have players like him here, to encourage them, support them and place them at the heart of the project.

"I love working with Adrien and I have no influence over the rest."

Rabiot's ball control and passing accuracy will certainly impress his suitors in the next transfer window. In case he signs up with the Blues, it's not a guarantee that he will land himself a spot in the Starting XI in Maurizio Sarri's side.

Sarri prefers to play with a three-man midfield and for those three places, there is already a stiff competition among Jorginho, N'Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Ruben Loftus Cheek, Ross Barkley, Danny Drinkwater and Cesc Fabregas. If Fabregas and Drinkwater leave in the next transfer window, there are still several players that Rabiot has to displace to make it to the Starting XI.

On the other hand, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has also expressed interest in working with the player, adding to speculations that he might join the Merseyside club.

Rabiot feels he has to play in one of the best leagues in the world if he wants to make the France squad for the Euro 2020.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 12, 2018, 16:13 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 12, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue