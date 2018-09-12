PSG's Adrien Rabiot attracting interest from Chelsea and Liverpool

Bengaluru, September 12: Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) midfielder Adrien Rabiot has reportedly put himself on the transfer market and has attracted interest from top European clubs like Chelsea, Liverpool, Barcelona and Manchester City.
Rabiot's contract expires at the end of the season and the 23-year-old Frenchman is yet to hold talks with the club over a new deal. According to reports, Rabiot, who missed the cut for the FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia, is unhappy over his inconsistent playing chances at the Parisian club.
Rabiot did not start many games for PSG in the previous season but so far, he has started all three matches for PSG in the Ligue 1 under Thomas Tuchel. The new PSG manager had only good things to say about Rabiot but the Frenchman is reportedly unhappy at the club.
now understand that Tottenham Hotspur are chasing Paris-Saint Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot ahead of a potential transfer.— Ricky Sacks 🎙 (@RickSpur) September 11, 2018
The 23-year-old’s contract with the club expires next summer with Spurs already talking formally to the player’s representatives.#THFC #COYS pic.twitter.com/r9BTCGi4vq
Tuchel though has said that he cannot stop Rabiot from leaving. "I really like Adrien, really. I appreciate him," Tuchel told RMC.
"There was a difficult situation after the World Cup that he missed but Adrien has showed incredible willingness from the first day of training. He has never missed a training session, not a single thing -- we can really trust him and count on him.
"Adrien is good, physically, and he is essential for us. He has huge potential, which is also true of Alphonse . Adrien comes from the youth academy and it is very important to have players like him here, to encourage them, support them and place them at the heart of the project.
"I love working with Adrien and I have no influence over the rest."
AZ | Adrien Rabiot could be the next free transfer for Bayern, after Lewandowski, Rudy and Goretzka. Bayern are interested in him and he could imagine a move to Munich next summer. pic.twitter.com/FoHByhmsmK— Bayern mania (@Bayern_mania) September 11, 2018
Rabiot's ball control and passing accuracy will certainly impress his suitors in the next transfer window. In case he signs up with the Blues, it's not a guarantee that he will land himself a spot in the Starting XI in Maurizio Sarri's side.
Sarri prefers to play with a three-man midfield and for those three places, there is already a stiff competition among Jorginho, N'Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Ruben Loftus Cheek, Ross Barkley, Danny Drinkwater and Cesc Fabregas. If Fabregas and Drinkwater leave in the next transfer window, there are still several players that Rabiot has to displace to make it to the Starting XI.
Liverpool have held positive talks with Paris Saint-Germain star Adrien Rabiot about a move. (Source: Daily Star) pic.twitter.com/WRPB6hQDCf— Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) September 7, 2018
On the other hand, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has also expressed interest in working with the player, adding to speculations that he might join the Merseyside club.
Rabiot feels he has to play in one of the best leagues in the world if he wants to make the France squad for the Euro 2020.