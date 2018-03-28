Real Madrid drop Salah interest, Hazard remains top priority

Madrid, March 28: Real Madrid’s dream of a summer overhaul may not be as distant as it seemed before. The club has already been rumoured to be in touch with Robert Lewandowski and agreed to a deal in principle with the Polish to sign this summer.
The Neymar transfer too is increasingly becoming a reality with such intense speculations. And it is clear that Florentino Perez is set to bring in a new Galactico era at the Bernabeu.
However, the Real Madrid president still feels that tried, tested and proven players will be deemed Galacticos. This remains the reason why reigning Champions League defenders have notably dropped interest in Premier League sensation Mohammed Salah.
Salah has been a revelation for Liverpool this season, breaking almost every record in his debut Anfield season. However, Madrid won’t rely on his one season wonder and will wait till he proves his excellence on the field for a long period.
Salah joined the Reds from Roma for £36.9m last summer and has quickly become the best player in the Liverpool squad, scoring 36 goals in all competitions already this season.
Although initially, he attracted a lot of interest from top European clubs, Real Madrid looked favourites to sign him. Liverpool recently offered him a bumper new deal of £200,000-a-week wages to retain him.
However, Real Madrid will snub the Egyptian for time being to rope in Eden Hazard from Chelsea. The Belgian for long has been associated with a stint at the Bernabeu and this summer will be his perfect opportunity to sign for Los Blancos.
Florentino Perez has also expressed his liking for the player. Hazard by far has been one of the top players for Chelsea in their sub-standard season so far and is uncertain about his future. Hazard recently denied a contract extension from Chelsea that raised speculations on his transfers to the Spanish capital.
