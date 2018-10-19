Football

Henry praises 'charismatic leader' Falcao

By
Monaco forward Radamel Falcao
Monaco, October 19: Monaco coach Thierry Henry praised Radamel Falcao, hailing the forward as his team's "charismatic leader" as they look to turn their season around.

Falcao has netted four Ligue 1 goals this season, but Monaco are struggling in 18th place in the table, leading to Henry replacing Leonardo Jardim at the helm.

Henry was full of praise for the Colombia international, who has scored 54 goals for Monaco across the past two campaigns.

" is our goalscorer, our charismatic leader. Everyone knows what he represents for this team," he said on Thursday.

"I am happy that he is back, not only him but all the players, as we try to get a good result at Strasbourg.

"We know it won't be easy. Last game we know that they couldn't hold on for victory. Maybe a good game to watch, but let's work and see what we can do there.

"It was short, is already one day before the game. So we need to work and video is our best friend these days."

Monaco have just one win in nine league games this season ahead of their trip to ninth-placed Strasbourg.

    Story first published: Friday, October 19, 2018, 6:40 [IST]
