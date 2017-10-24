Thomas Muller to miss key games after hamsting injury

Bengaluru, October 24: Defending Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich face a big blow to their campaign as their star attacker and interim captain Thomas Muller has been ruled out for nearly a month with a hamstring strain.
Muller replaced James Rodriguez as a half-time substitute against Hamburg in their 1-0 win last week and just after seven minutes into the game, provided an assist to Tolliso who scored the only goal of the game. However, to Bayern's misery just after the assists the attacker injured his thigh muscle and had to be replaced immediately.
The injury was not seemed to be much critical at that point of time, however, after undergoing a test on Sunday (October 22), Bayern have revealed the full extent of his injury, with the strain set to keep him out until the middle of next month.
According to the German magazine Bild, Muller has been diagnosed with a muscle tear that will sideline him for approximately 5-6 weeks and will not travel to Glasgow next week for the Champions League clash with Celtic
Muller could miss key games against RB Leipzig, Celtic and Borussia Dortmund later in the Bundesliga and DFB Pokal game. The injury arrives at a critical period in the Bundesliga champions' season as they prepare for crunch games against their nearest rivals.
Winger Arjen Robben too expressed his worries for the attacker and told reporters after the game: "It is always a worry when a player goes off injured, we don't need that at all. Thomas is extremely important and our captain as well at the moment. It would be bitter if he's ruled out."
Meanwhile, defender Mats Hummels could also be unavailable after he endured an ankle injury in the weekend and is a doubt for Wednesday's (October 25) game at Leipzig, however, there is positive news on another defender Javi Martinez who returned to training on Sunday after missing last two games with a shoulder injury.