Football Tottenham Hotspur Chairman Daniel Levy Steps Down After Two Decades Of Leadership Daniel Levy has resigned as Tottenham Hotspur's executive chairman after 24 years. His tenure included major achievements but also criticism over club performance. Peter Charrington will take over as non-executive chairman. By Mykhel Team Published: Thursday, September 4, 2025, 23:06 [IST]

Daniel Levy has stepped down as Tottenham's executive chairman after 24 years. He was the Premier League's longest-serving chairman, having taken the role in 2001 when ENIC Group, led by Joe Lewis, acquired the club. During his tenure, Levy oversaw two major trophy wins: the EFL Cup in 2007-08 and the Europa League last season. He also led Spurs to the Champions League final in 2018-19.

Peter Charrington will assume the position of non-executive chairman, with no changes to Tottenham's ownership or overall structure. Charrington stated, "This is a new era of leadership for the club, on and off the pitch. I do recognise there has been a lot of change in recent months as we put in place new foundations for the future. We are now fully focused on stability and empowering our talented people across the club, led by [chief executive] Vinai [Venkatesham] and his team."

Levy played a crucial role in moving Spurs to their new stadium in 2019 but faced criticism for not investing enough in players. Fans were also disappointed with Tottenham's lack of consistent Premier League success under his leadership. The club only reached the top four once in six seasons since relocating to their new home, finishing 17th in 2024-25, marking their lowest-ever Premier League finish.

Under manager Thomas Frank, Spurs have earned six points from their first three Premier League matches this season. They are set to face West Ham in a London derby on September 13 before starting their Champions League campaign against Villarreal at home.

Levy expressed pride in his achievements with Tottenham, stating on the club's website: "I am incredibly proud of the work I have done together with the executive team and all our employees. We have built this club into a global heavyweight competing at the highest level. I wish to thank all the fans that have supported me over the years. It hasn't always been an easy journey, but significant progress has been made. I will continue to support this club passionately."

Despite stepping down from his role, Levy remains committed to supporting Tottenham passionately. His departure marks a significant change for Spurs as they aim for stability and success under new leadership while maintaining their competitive edge on both domestic and international fronts.