Tottenham eyeing move for Sampdoria youngster Mikkel Damsgaard: A shrewd business on the cards?

Bengaluru, Feb 11: Tottenham Hotspur are one of the few clubs stepping up their interest in Sampdoria youngster Mikkel Damsgaard with Jose Mourinho interested in bringing the Danish forward to the club.
The 20-year-old only joined Sampdoria this last summer but has made a real impression in his time in Italy thus far. He has been tracked by Juventus, Inter Milan as well however as per latest rumours, Spurs are putting an extra effort on the youngster.
His time in Italy so far
Damsgaard came through the academy of Danish side Nordsjaelland and made his debut for the first team in the Superliga aged just 17. After three successful seasons in the first team, Sampdoria stepped up their interest in signing last summer for just £5.5m. The transfer already looks to be a shrewd business by the Serie A side who have been directly benefitted by him six times so far (two goals and four assists) in 22 games.
Playing style
The Danish youngster has put on some eye-catching displays under the stewardship of Claudio Ranieri playing as an attacking central midfielder. However, the youngster is also versatile enough to operate in left-wing or as a centre-forward if required. At just 20, he could be a future star in the making, so it is no surprise that Tottenham are keeping close tabs on his development.
Should Spurs get him?
It is understood that Samp are ready to cash in on him to the tune of around €20m and it is a tempting fee to pounce on. Spurs need an attacker as a cover for Heung-min Son and Harry Kane at North London and someone to fill in gaps during the cup competitions.
The Danish youngster looks to be a good profile to fill in that role. Daniel Levy would be wise to invest in the youngster next summer to strengthen their unit and considering his young age, he could also have a resale value in the future.