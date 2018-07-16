Football
FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

WATCH: Mendy and Pogba dab with president Macron after World Cup win

Posted By:
Paul Pogba celebrates with family
Paul Pogba celebrates with family

Moscow, July 16: Benjamin Mendy and Paul Pogba were typically eye-catching in their World Cup celebrations as the France pair 'dabbed' with president Emmanuel Macron.

France clinched their second title with a 4-2 title win over Croatia on Sunday (July 15) in Moscow, Pogba netting the third goal as Macron cut an animated figure in the stands.

After the full-time whistle, both Mendy, who spent much of last season injured at Manchester City and chronicling his team's success on social media, and Pogba were keen to get Macron involved in the celebrations.

Pogba had already been pictured dabbing with the World Cup trophy on the pitch, before he and Mendy teamed up with Macron in a live Instagram video as the president replicated the dance move popularised by the Manchester United man.

Mendy posted a brief clip of the trio on his Twitter page, too.

The City defender could earlier be seen sliding through the falling rain and golden tickertape with the glittering trophy.

Source: OPTA

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Play Fantasy Football on myKhel. Win daily prizes and challenge your friends

    Story first published: Monday, July 16, 2018, 2:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 16, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue