Will Sergio Ramos really leave Real Madrid this time?

Chennai, January 14: "Imagine you were the President of Real Madrid, would you let Sergio Ramos go for free?" Sergio Ramos was asked in an interview in May, 2019.
There was only about a 2sec gap before the following words came out of the captain’s mouth ; "I woud renew his contract for life”. But, Ramos isn’t the President of Real Madrid, Florentino Perez is.
Ramos has been a key figure on the pitch, playing at the heart of the defence who also has enormous influence in the dressing room ever since his move from Sevilla in 2005. The Spain international led the Whites to three consecutive Champions Leagues, two La Liga titles in addition to numerous other silverwares under Zinedine Zidane.
The 34-year-old is yet to extend his contract that expires at the end of the season. Los Blancos initially were reluctant on offering Ramos a two-year deal citing his age.
But, if rumours are to be believed, Perez made a big climbdown and offered him a two-season contract but, with a pay cut from his current wage.
Reports state that the club offered a 10 per cent wage cut for Ramos, who earns around 350,000 Euros per week.
With Ramos looking for new ventures when his current contract is up for grabs at the end of the season, he is threatening the Real Madrid hierarchy, though not for the first time.
Throwback to the summer transfer window of 2015, Ramos was heavily linked to Manchester United, but the deal ultimately collapsed when the Whites offered him a new deal.
Should Ramos decide to move on, there would be no shortage of suitors. Recent reports emerged that Cristiano Ronaldo has recommended the Juventus board to sign his former team-mate at the end of the season.
The Old Lady are now rumoured to be preparing an exciting two-year deal with an increase in wages. But, Juventsu are not the only club interested in signing Ramos with Paris Saint Germain, Manchester City, United and Liverpool also in the race to sign him.
Only time will tell if Ramos decides to stay on and end his career at the club of his life or if he is going to look for another adventure.