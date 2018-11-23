PKL 2018: Sehrawat’s Super 10 goes in vain as Bengal Warriors defeat Bengaluru Bulls

Pawan Kumar Sehrawat and Maninder Singh managed to score Super 10s for their respective teams but the 4-point advantage that the visitors enjoyed in tackle points ultimately brought them the win.

The raiding units of both sides exchanged points early till Mahesh Goud stepped into the lobby without a touch to bring about the match's first unsuccessful raid and give Bengaluru Bulls a slender lead of one point in the game. However, Ran Singh gave Bengal Warriors their first tackle point in a Do-or-Die raid in the 17th minute to draw his team level.

Rohit Kumar picked up Vijin Thangadurai and Surjeet Singh in his 2-point raid but Mahesh Goud struck back with a Super Raid which sent three Bengaluru Bulls players to the bench, two of whom were Rohit Kumar and Pawan Sehrawat. This brought Bengaluru Bulls down to just three men on the mat and gave them the opportunity to pick up a Super Tackle.

Facing a Do-or-Die situation, Bengal Warriors sent in Ran Singh to raid and he responded brilliantly as he picked up a touch on Kashiling Adake after a defender went out of the playing area to reduce Bengaluru Bulls down to a solitary player. Bengal Warriors picked up that player after giving him the bonus point to inflict the first All-Out on Bengaluru Bulls in the last minute of the half. This gave them a 4 point lead, going into halftime at 18-14.

Bengal Warriors increased their lead by five points in the early minutes of the second half while conceding just one point to go 23-15 ahead. But Bengaluru Bulls made sure to keep picking up touch points even though they were behind.

A 5-point raid from Pawan Sehrawat helped them inflict an All-Out on Bengal Warriors in the 15th minute and draw level at 26-26. Sehrawat managed to take out all three players on the mat in this raid to turn things around for his team.

Facing a tough fight, Bengal Warriors managed to get in the lead once again through a Maninder Singh Super Raid that gave them three points. This gave Bengal Warriors some late momentum and the managed to hold on to a 3-point lead till the final raid.

Captain Rohit Kumar came in for that raid but could only manage a single point which just brought the margin of defeat down to two points for Bengaluru Bulls.

