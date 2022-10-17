PKL 2022: 'Biggest positive for us is that Pardeep Narwal is back in form,' says UP Yoddhas head coach

Pardeep showed a glimpse of his performance from Patna Pirates days and turned back the clock, which must have brought a lot of relief for Yoddhas head coach Jasveer Singh.

PKL 2022 Special Page | PKL 2022 Points Table

Speaking about his team's victory against the Bulls, Jasveer Singh said, "After attaining a massive lead in the first half, we wanted to play safe in the second half as we didn't want any injuries and that's why Bengaluru picked up a lot of points in the second half. But, I think we played a bit too safe on certain occasions, which was our mistake. The biggest positive for us is that Pardeep is back in form. Our defence unit is also playing very well."

Pardeep scored 14 points against the Bulls and said, "I always look to pick up as many points as possible for my team. Let's see how many points I can score this season. I'll try to keep playing well and correcting my mistakes after every match. I'll try to perform even better than I did against Bengaluru Bulls."

Matches on Tuesday:

The Bengal Warriors-Jaipur Pink Panthers will be a cracker of a game as both sides are in tremendous form. The Warriors and the Panthers have won their last three games on the trot. While Arjun Deshwal will lead the charge for Jaipur, Bengal's Maninder Singh will pose a tough challenge for the Panthers.

The Telugu Titans will be hoping to put up a good performance against Puneri Paltan after facing a heart-breaking 26-46 loss to Dabang Delhi KC in their last game. However, Puneri showed good form against U Mumba in their previous game, registering a 30-28 victory.

Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 is being broadcast live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar from 7:30 PM onwards.