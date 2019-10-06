Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Preview: Bengal Warriors look to claim top spot against Patna Pirates

Pro Kabaddi Special Page | Full Schedule | Points Table

While Bengal Warriors look to claim top spot in the PKL 2019 standings, Patna Pirates will be playing for pride as they look to end their campaign on a high.

In their last game, Bengal Warriors defeated table-toppers Dabang Delhi. Patna Pirates, on the other hand, claimed a last minute win over Gujarat Fortunegiants. So, both teams come into the game high on confidence.

However, the Bengal Warriors will have a slight edge as they defeated Patna Pirates in the reverse fixture earlier this season. So, BC Ramesh's team will look for a repeat as they look to overtake Delhi for the top spot in PKL 2019.

With a spot in the semifinals already guaranteed, Bengal Warriors will be looking to rotate their starters and protect the likes of skipper Maninder Singh from an injury ahead the playoffs.

K. Prapanjan, Sukesh Hegde and Mohammad Nabibakhsh will be their main attacking threats, while Baldev Singh and Rinku Narwal will need to anchor their defence. Bengal Warriors are unbeaten in their last eight matches and will be looking to keep things that way with another win heading into the playoffs.

With a place in the playoffs now beyond their grasp, Patna Pirates will be looking to end their campaign with a win to give their fans something to cheer about.

'Record-Breaker' Pardeep Narwal has been in good form in the latter stages of the league and will want to end Patna Pirates' last outing of the campaign on a high. Jang Kun Lee and Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou will want to help their skipper in offence, like they did last night, while Neeraj Kumar, Vikas Jaglan and Jaideep will be their most potent defensive options.

The three-time champions will be confident after coming out on top in their last outing and will be eyeing ending their campaign by putting a smile on their fans' faces.

Game starts at 7.30 PM IST

Live Channel: Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2HD

Live Stream: HotStar

Source: Pro Kabaddi