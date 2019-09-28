Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Match 113: Puneri Paltan Vs Dabang Delhi: Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips

Puneri Paltan Team News

The Paltans' lost to Jaipur Pink Panthers in their previous game and they would be looking to get to the winning ways. The Paltan's seasoned player Nitin Tomar is delivering and that is a big boost to the Pune outfit.

Pankaj Mohite (110 raid points in 16 games) has been the top raider for Puneri Paltan this season. While defender Surjeet Singh has been their most alert player in the defence and garnered a total of 51 points.

Manjeet (99 from 19 games) is their second most effective raider. Nitin Tomar has 50 points in 12 games and coach Anup Kumar would be hoping for a dominant effort from their star raider.

In this season the Pune outfit have won six matches out of the 19 games they have played so far. They will need to win from hereon to keep their playoff chances alive this season.

Dabang Delhi team news

The Delhi team hold the edge as they defeated Puneri Paltan when these two teams met each other, earlier in the season and they will eye a repeat show. The Joginder Singh-led team in well on course for their maiden title as they have put on a dominant show this season.

Heading into Sunday's match the Delhi outfit have won 14 out of 18 matches. While they have lost just two matches, played a couple of draws. They have been a force to reckon with throughout the season, and raider Naveen Kumar has been at the forefront of it all.

The raider has picked up a total of 222 points and will be look to come up with another match-winning raid to help the team increase their strangle hold on top of the table.

The raider has been aptly supported by Ravinder Pahal, who has held up the Delhi defence, garnering a total of 49 tackle points. Captain Joginder Narwal has also performed well in the defence for his team with 44 tackle points. Another performer for the Delhi team has been all rounder Vijay with a total of 47 points.

Starting 7s:

Dabang Delhi Starting 7: Naveen Kumar (R), Ravinder Pahal (D), Vijay (All rounder), Joginder Singh (D), Meraj Sheykh (All rounder), Chandran Ranjit (R), Vishal Mane (D).

Puneri Paltan Starting 7: Nitin Tomar (R), Manjeet Singh (R), Pankaj Mohite (R), Surjeet Singh (D), Hadi Tajik (D), Jadhav Balasaheb (D), Shubham Shinde (D).

My Dream11: Pankaj Mohite (R), Naveen Kumar (R), Surjeet Singh (D), Manjeet Singh (R), Vijay (All rounder), Joginder Singh (D), Ravinder Pahal (D).